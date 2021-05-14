Fire destroys home undergoing renovations in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a home undergoing renovations in Antioch was destroyed by fire early Friday morning.

The Nashville Fire Department responded around 2:30 a.m. to a fire at a residence on Mount View Road near the Global Mall at the Crossings.

When firefighters arrived, they said heavy flames were coming from the home, which had no electricity at the time.

No injuries were reported, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.