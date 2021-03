NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Fire Department responded Friday evening to a house fire on the 500 block of Rosebank Avenue in East Nashville.

According to NFD, firefighters saw flames visible from the house when they arrived. NES was called to the scene to shut off the power because some power lines were on the ground at the home.

There are no reported injuries. The house is likely to be a total loss, and American Red Cross is working to assist the homeowners.