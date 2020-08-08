Fire destroys home on Lewis Street in south Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people are displaced Friday evening after a fire on the 80 block of Lewis Street destroyed their home.

According to Nashville Fire Department, crews arrived shortly after the fire started at 6:47 p.m. to heavy flames and smoke inside and outside the home. Firefighters had the fire out in less than five minutes.

The couple inside the home heard a pop or boom noise coming from the living room. When they went to check out what it was, they found smoke and flames all over the room. The couple tried to use a fire extinguisher to put the flames out but were unsuccessful.

Nobody was injured in the fire. American Red Cross was notified to assist the displaced couple.

Nashville Fire Department Captain Keith Kruse tells News 2 that fire crews made an aggressive attack on the fire. Ten crews in total assisted in putting out the blaze.

The house is considered a total loss from smoke and fire damage.