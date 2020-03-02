Fire destroys home in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators in Williamson County are working to figure out what sparked a fire that destroyed a home in Arrington over the weekend.

The fire was reported around 6 p.m. Sunday in the Arrington Retreat subdivision.

According to Arrington Fire and Rescue, heavy smoke and flames could be seen from miles away. An off-duty Brentwood fire chief was the first to arrive on the scene and explained the fire and smoke were coming from the second story of the home.

Firefighters from Arrington and Nolensville, along with additional units from Brentwood, Franklin, Williamson County and Rutherford County, were able to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring structures. Crews spent about four hours working to get the fire out.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.