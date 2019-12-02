Fire destroys home in Trousdale County

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a home was destroyed by fire Monday in Trousdale County.

Hartsville/Trousdale County Volunteer Fire Department responded early in the morning to a report of a structure fire at the corner of Halltown Road and Rogers Street. Crews arrived to find flames shooting from the home.

Firefighters said they had trouble getting access to a water source, but were finally able to establish one behind McDonald’s.

(Courtesy: Hartsville/Trousdale County Volunteer Fire Department)

Everyone inside the home made it out safely, first responders explained.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.