Breaking News
‘Dangerous’ teens sought after escaping Juvenile Detention Center in downtown Nashville
1  of  14
Closings
Cannon County Schools Clay County Schools Cumberland County TN Schools DeKalb County Schools Fentress County Schools Franklin County Schools Grundy County Schools Jackson County Schools Overton County Schools Pickett County Schools Putnam County Schools Van Buren County Schools Warren County TN Schools White County Schools

Fire destroys home in Trousdale County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Trousdale County house fire (120219)

(Courtesy: Hartsville/Trousdale County Volunteer Fire Department)

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a home was destroyed by fire Monday in Trousdale County.

Hartsville/Trousdale County Volunteer Fire Department responded early in the morning to a report of a structure fire at the corner of Halltown Road and Rogers Street. Crews arrived to find flames shooting from the home.

Firefighters said they had trouble getting access to a water source, but were finally able to establish one behind McDonald’s.

(Courtesy: Hartsville/Trousdale County Volunteer Fire Department)

Everyone inside the home made it out safely, first responders explained.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar