Fire destroys home in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators are working to determine what sparked a fire that destroyed a home in Rutherford County Thursday morning.

According to Rutherford County Fire Rescue, crews from multiple departments, including Almaville, Lascassas and Kittrell, responded around 5:15 a.m. to battle the fire on Huntwood Drive.

When firefighters arrived at the home, they said the fire had spread all throughout the structure.

(Courtesy: Rutherford County Fire Rescue)

No one was home at the time of the fire, officials added. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.