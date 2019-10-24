Fire destroys home in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators are working to determine what sparked a fire that destroyed a home in Rutherford County Thursday morning.
According to Rutherford County Fire Rescue, crews from multiple departments, including Almaville, Lascassas and Kittrell, responded around 5:15 a.m. to battle the fire on Huntwood Drive.
When firefighters arrived at the home, they said the fire had spread all throughout the structure.
No one was home at the time of the fire, officials added. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.