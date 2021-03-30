Fire destroys garage, vehicle at Smyrna home

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators in Rutherford County are working to determine the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a Smyrna home early Tuesday morning.

The Smyrna Fire Department responded around 2 a.m. to the fire at a home on Rocky Fork Road.

Firefighters said it appeared to have started in the home’s garage and the residence had “substantial damage.”

Residents were home at the time, but made it out safely, according to the fire department.

The fire is not considered to be suspicious, investigators added.