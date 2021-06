NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A mobile home was damaged in a fire Saturday night.

The Nashville Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the 2900 block of Plum Street just before 10 p.m. When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a mobile home.

The fire has since been extinguished and crews are performing salvage and overhaul on the home.

No injuries were reported.