Fire damages McDonald’s in RiverGate

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A McDonald’s restaurant in RiverGate was damaged in a fire Tuesday morning.

The fire began around 6 a.m. at the location on Rivergate Parkway.

The Nashville Fire Department reported firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building.

Additional engines were called to the scene. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

