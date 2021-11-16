Fire damages McDonald’s in RiverGate

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A McDonald’s restaurant in RiverGate was damaged in a fire Tuesday morning.
The fire began around 6 a.m. at the location on Rivergate Parkway.
The Nashville Fire Department reported firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building.
Additional engines were called to the scene. No injuries were reported.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.