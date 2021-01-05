Fire damages home in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — No injuries were reported after fire damaged a home in Murfreesboro early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters with the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded just after 3:30 a.m. to a residential fire on Bishop Street near Majesty Drive.

When firefighters arrived, they said the entire home was engulfed in flames.

The extent of the damage was not immediately known.

The Murfreesboro Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine what caused the fire.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to contact 615-893-1422.