Fire damages home in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a Mt. Juliet home Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded around 7:30 a.m. to a reported structure fire at a residence on Wintergreen Way near Hartford Lane.

According to the Mt. Juliet Fire Department, a smoke detector alerted the family inside the home to a fire upstairs. Firefighters said the residents attempted to extinguish the fire themselves, but were not able to.

The residents made it out safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.