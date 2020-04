CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — No injuries were reported after fire damaged a home in Clarksville late Thursday night.

Clarksville firefighters responded around 9 p.m. to a fire in the 1500-block of Tylertown Road.

When firefighters arrived, they said flames were visible coming from the side of the home. The fire was extinguished by firefighters from three fire stations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.