BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — No one was injured when a Brentwood city water truck caught fire early Monday morning at a busy intersection.

The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. on Moores Lane at General George Patton Drive.

According to Brentwood police, the employee was driving down the road when his truck started smoking and eventually caught fire.

The fire appeared to be electrical, police said.

A portion of the road was closed around the fire scene for a short time.