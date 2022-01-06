NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was found dead inside an apartment after a fire at a complex in Bellevue early Thursday morning.

The fire started around 2 a.m. on the Aventura apartments on Amberwood Circle.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The Nashville Fire Department reported the man was found after a neighbors reported he might still be inside the burned unit. Investigators are working to determine if he had a disability that impacted his ability to escape the blaze. His identity was not immediately released.

As many as five units were destroyed in the fire. The American Red Cross is working to shelter the displaced residents.

Low pressure on the hydrant caused some issues for crews fighting the fire, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.