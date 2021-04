NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on Sterling Road in West Nashville.

Crews were called to the scene Friday afternoon around 1:45 p.m.

Dark smoke could be seen coming from the home along with flames inside a window. A truck in the driveway also appeared to be burned.

New 2 is working to learn more information about the incident.