Fire causes ‘considerable damage’ to Ashland City apartment complex under construction

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 300-unit apartment complex under construction in Ashland City was heavily damaged by fire late Thursday night.

According to the Ashland City Fire Department, a passerby reported seeing flames just before midnight at the complex on Highway 12 near Little Marrowbone Road.

When firefighters from Ashland City and Pleasant View arrived, they were able to quickly get the fire under control.

(Courtesy: Ashland City Fire Department)

No one lived in the complex, which was under construction, and the sprinklers were not yet active, Ashland City Fire Chief Chuck Walker said.

The complex had “considerable damage” as a result of the fire, Chief Walker explained.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.