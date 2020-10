Nashville Fire Department is investigating a Friday afternoon fire at the Southern Recycling Center in Nashville.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fire crews are investigating a Friday afternoon fire at Southern Recycling in Nashville.

Crews were called to 1840 Linder Industrial Drive around 1 p.m. The fire reportedly started after a shredder malfunctioned and the oil used to run that machine caught fire.

The Nashville Fire Department tells News 2 they are still actively working the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.