WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fire Ants traditionally were confined to the Gulf States and far south in Tennessee, but they have migrated north in recent years, spreading locally by development, as well as farming and landscaping equipment.

Dwight Liddle of Liddle Farms in Wilson County had found dozens of fire ant mounds on his cattle field.

“My main concern is that I’ve been told that if a couple of day-old baby calves…if it lays on one of these, they can actually kill it,” Liddle explained. “So, that’s my main concern with these. When you open it up, that’s what you get, and every single one of these has it and you run the chance of putting poison on it and they relocate.”

So what can you do if they have infested your property?

The best solution is an ant bait, but some bait can’t be used around food crops, pasture ground, or grazing areas.

Lucas Holman, Wilson County director of UT/TSU Extension said the best source of information is this website.

“You can look up control in agricultural settings, in school settings, and home settings, Holman said. “And that’s the best option for looking for treatment for your specific situation.”

Jessica Young, Wilson County UT/TSU extension agent, said it’s not hard to tell if you have them on your property.

“So, you’re going to see a mound of dirt similar to this one,” Young explained. “I advise you not to poke it with your finger or kick it by any means, but if you can take a stick or something and prod around on it, you’re going to be able to tell pretty quick if you have fire ants. So, they’re going to start coming out, and they will obviously bite, and it will hurt.”