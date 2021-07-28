Filmmakers looking for extras to star in film about Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you’ve ever wanted to star in a move, now’s your chance!
Filmmakers are looking for volunteers to be extras in a new film about NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner.
The film tells the story of Warner, a quarterback-turned-grocery bagger who never gave up on his dreams and stars Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin and Dennis Quaid.
Filming will be held Saturday, July 31 from noon to 4 p.m. at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena. The participants will be playing the role of enthusiastic fans in the stands of NFL football games.
Anyone interested in participating should click here to register.