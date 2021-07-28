Filmmakers looking for extras to star in film about Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner

In this 2002 photo Quarterback Kurt Warner of the St Louis Rams drops back to throw a pass during the game against the New England Patriots at Superbowl XXXVI at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Patriots won 20-17, with a 48-yard field goal by kicker Adam Vinatieri with 10 seconds left in the game . Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you’ve ever wanted to star in a move, now’s your chance!

Filmmakers are looking for volunteers to be extras in a new film about NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner.

The film tells the story of Warner, a quarterback-turned-grocery bagger who never gave up on his dreams and stars Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin and Dennis Quaid.

Filming will be held Saturday, July 31 from noon to 4 p.m. at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena. The participants will be playing the role of enthusiastic fans in the stands of NFL football games.

Anyone interested in participating should click here to register.

