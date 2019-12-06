Fifth Third bank customers experiencing network issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you’re a Fifth Third Bank customer, you may be having trouble accessing your money Friday.

Fifth Third Bank says in a tweet their network is experiencing issues and customers voiced their displeasure with the bank.

We are experiencing an issue with our network. We are working as quickly as possible to restore service for our affected customers, and we apologize for the inconvenience. — Fifth Third Bank (@FifthThird) December 6, 2019

“I’m about to refund this issue and take my service to a new bank. This is not okay; people have rent gas bills are kids to care for. These generic replies don’t provide to anyone. Do better,” said one Twitter user.

At this time, the bank has not given a timetable on when the issues with the network would be fixed.

