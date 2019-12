CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An intersection in Clarksville is closed Monday afternoon after a fiery multi-vehicle crash.

According to Clarksville police, the intersection of Warfield Boulevard and Rossview Road is currently closed due to a fiery crash that involved four vehicles.

Police said three out of the four cars were fully engulfed in fire.

Only one minor injury is being reported at this time.

Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area for now.