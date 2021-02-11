Semi driver killed in fiery crash on I-65 near Briley Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The driver of a tractor-trailer was killed in a fiery crash that closed a portion of Interstate 65 Thursday morning north of downtown Nashville.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes near the Briley Parkway interchange.

(Courtesy: Gator Hudson)

TDOT SmartWay Real-Time Map

The Nashville Fire Department reported crews arrived at the crash to find the semi on its side and fully engulfed in flames.

Crews worked to extinguish the fire to gain access to the cab but the driver did not survive, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

Three other vehicles were involved in the crash but no one else was injured.

A substantial amount of diesel fuel spilled as a result of the crash but HazMat crews have since contained the spill.

The roadway is closed to traffic but TDOT crews are allowing stuck motorists to pass on the shoulder.