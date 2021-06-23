Fiery crash closes I-40 West in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET,Tenn. (WKRN) — A fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed a portion of Interstate 40 in Wilson County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. at the Mt. Juliet Road exit.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-40 directly under the Mt. Juliet Road overpass.

It appears the tractor-trailer hit the support column of the bridge and burst into flames. Crews are on the scene assessing the integrity of the bridge.

Both the westbound lanes and Mt. Juliet Road is currently closed to traffic. It is not known when the roadways will reopen.