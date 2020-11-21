Deadly crash closes I-24 Eastbound near Antioch Pike

The Nashville Fire Department is on the scene of an I-24 car fire involving multiple vehicles near mile marker 54. Eastbound lanes have been closed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were killed in a fiery crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 24 Eastbound near Antioch Pike.

TDOT reports the crash happened near mile marker 55 on I-24 eastbound.

The Nashville Fire Department tells News 2 a total of nine vehicles were involved in the accident and one caught fire. The two people inside the burning car died at the scene.

Three other people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The interstate is expected to reopen by midnight.