Fentress County Agricultural Fair cancels June events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Monday, Mayor John Cooper signed Executive Order No. 7, which requires all employees and visitors to wear a face-covering inside any building or indoor space that is owned, managed, or leased by the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County.

“The health and well-being of all Metro employees and the residents who visit our facilities is of paramount importance,” said Mayor Cooper. “Executive Order No. 7 is an important tool in our citywide COVID-19 response. But I want to remind everyone to continue wearing face coverings in all public settings, keep a safe distance from others, and frequently wash your hands. A coordinated response is the best response, so we must remain united in our efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus and ensure a sustained economy reopening throughout Davidson County.”