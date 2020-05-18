Fentress County Agricultural Fair cancels June events

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fentress County Agricultural Events scheduled in June have been cancelled.
Officials posted the announcement to their Facebook page on Monday afternoon.
Fentress County Agricultural Fair
It is with great sadness that the Fentress County Ag. Fair board announces the cancellation of the following events to be held in June: Pullin’ On The Mtn Truck & Tractor Pull, The Arnold Wright Memorial Walking Horse Show, and The Demolition Derby & Fireworks Show. We feel the safety and the health of our community should always come first. We also depend on our community to support these events and during these trying times we have decided not to request sponsorship from many local business. Their kind dedication is crucial to the success of your county fair. This decision is heart breaking but due to COVID-19, Government guidelines, social distancing, and these unpredictable times we feel this is the best decision.
