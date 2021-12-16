COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A year-and-a-half multi-agency investigation has led to the arrest of seven people in Maury County. They face several charges including drug distribution.

According to Maury County’s District Attorney’s Office, this investigation began in July 2020. The DEA Nashville Tactical Diversion Squad, Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, Columbia Police Department and 22nd Judicial District Drug Task Force performed the drug bust.

Agents were able to seize a large quantity of fentanyl-laced pills, guns, ammunition and $30,000.

More arrests in this investigation are expected to be made. Maury County’s DA Office reports a suspect who was going to be indicted, died of a suspected fentanyl overdose last week.

Doctors News 2 spoke with said fentanyl is a problem across Middle Tennessee and the nation.

“We see 14 new patients a week that are suffering from this disease,” Cedar Recovery Director Dr. Stephen Loyd says. “It is all ages and we need to do more than just arresting people.”

Dr. Loyd told News 2 how fentanyl is easily accessible and is added to many other drugs. Many unsuspecting people are taking fentanyl without knowing it.

He encourages anyone with a problem to seek help and wants more outreach to educate people on the dangers of drugs.

Cedar Recovery has four locations in Tennessee. For more information please click here.