CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tuesday marked National Fentanyl Awareness Day and for many Middle Tennessee parents, it’s a day that hits too close to home.

Narcotics detectives were on hand outside the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday afternoon to answer questions and offer resources, including NARCAN training.

Anthony Clark lost his son, Quintenn, to a drug overdose back in 2021.

“What kind of parent am I that my son’s a drug addict? I know that’s not true now, but that’s the feeling that we have and you’re supposed to protect your children. As a father, I was supposed to protect him and I didn’t do that. So that lives with me everyday,” Clark said.

Quintenn was just 20 years old when he took what he thought was heroin. It turned out the drug ended up containing fentanyl. Investigators told Quintenn’s parents he had five times the amount of fentanyl in his system needed to kill him.

“They’re hurting both mentally and physically, every second of every day, and that’s something that they have to live with and they’re just trying to escape that pain,” Clark said.

Quintenn’s father sympathizes with anyone struggling with addiction. His son spent several lengthy stints in treatment centers. Nonetheless, he encourages addicts to keep fighting.

“It’s worth it if you can get through to the other side. We’ve met many people on this journey that are in recovery and they’re living a great life, and so there is hope. As long as you’re breathing, there’s hope,” Clark said.

For anyone struggling, Clark is willing to offer help and resources. You can find more information about the Quintenn Clark Foundation, which he set up in his son’s name.