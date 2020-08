MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A female has died after a house fire in Macon County Tuesday night, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff Mark Gammons said the fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. on Winklers Road, north of Red Boiling Springs.

While Gammons said a female was dead, no additional details were immediately released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.