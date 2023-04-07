RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has granted disaster relief for Rutherford, Cannon, and eight other counties after strong storms rolled through the area.

Officials said the counties were officially declared a disaster by FEMA in the public assistance and individual assistance categories. The damage from the storms was attributed to severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes.

Rutherford County Mayor Joe Carr and Cannon County Mayor Greg Mitchell thanked volunteers, other organizations, and groups that have contributed to the removal of debris left behind from the storms.

“We appreciate how the community has shown the true spirit of “love thy neighbor,” Carr said.

“Cannon County is appreciative of the assistance and mutual aid agreements with Rutherford County,” Cannon County Emergency Agency Director Roy Sullivan added.

Other counties designated to receive FEMA assistance include Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Tipton, and Wayne counties, according to officials.