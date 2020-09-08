FEMA grant to help recuperate almost $2 million in tornado relief efforts

WILSON Co., Tenn., (WKRN) — An almost $2 million grant from FEMA will help recuperate the cost of recovery in Mt. Juliet after the March 3 tornado outbreak.

TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan said,”The debris created by the devastating March 3, 2020 tornadoes hampered access for responders and made recovery operations and resumption of life for Wilson Countians difficult for several weeks.”

$1,199,686 of FEMA Public Assistance funds will reimburse the city for removing 114,000 cubic yards of debris from public roads, property and rights-of-way.

“We are thankful that FEMA is providing this grant to help support these Tennesseans and provide monetary relief for debris cleanup to Wilson County,” said Sheehan.

