FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man wanted by Franklin police on sexual battery charges has been captured in Miami, Florida.

Officials said Joshua Jaco was wanted on two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure in relation to a 2021 case.

In May, Franklin police and Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s assistance in locating Jaco and offered a cash reward for any information regarding his whereabouts.

Jaco was captured in Miami on Monday and is now awaiting extradition back to Franklin.