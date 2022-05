FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin Police are searching for a convicted felon wanted on two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure in relation to a 2021 case.

Joshua Jaco, 39, has so far eluded Franklin lawmen, prompting the police and Crime Stoppers to offer a cash reward for any information as to his whereabouts.

Anyone who knows where Jaco is should contact the Franklin Police or Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.