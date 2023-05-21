NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two lucky Powerball players in Middle Tennessee won big during Saturday night’s drawing.

The players matched four of five white balls plus the red Powerball during the drawing, which was held on Saturday, May 20.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

One of the $50,000 winning tickets was purchased at the Publix on 2324 Lebanon Pike in Nashville. The other winning ticket, also worth $50,000 was purchased at a Kroger located at 1489 Madison Street in Clarksville.

According to the Tennessee Lottery, the number for the May 20 drawing were 17, 23, 32, 38, 63 and Powerball was 23.

The current jackpot amount for the Tennessee Powerball stands at a whopping $179 million. The next drawing will be on Monday, May 22.

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.