FedEx Ground to hire 320 employees in Nashville

PARK RIDGE, IL – OCTOBER 1: Owner-operator Steve Hengels delivers FedEx Ground items October 1, 2002 in Park Ridge, Illinois. According to a September 30, 2002 FedEx Corporation press release, FedEx Corporation announced a $1.8 billion, 6-year expansion plan for its operating company, FedEx Ground, which will nearly double its daily package volume capacity from 2.5 million to 4.8 million by the end of fiscal year 2009. The multi-phase plan includes the addition of 10 new and 23 expanded central distribution hubs, as well as the expansion or relocation of more than 300 existing facilities. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After experiencing a surge in package volume during the COVID-19 Pandemic, FedEx says they are looking to hire 320 new team members.

FedEx Ground is looking for interested candidates that are at least 18-years-old.

Position benefits include:

Competitive wages dependent on shift; currently offering additional pay for weekend work

• Wide range of benefits after a minimum threshold of service, including medical, dental and vision coverage, paid time off, holiday pay and tuition reimbursement

• Tuition assistance

• Paid parental leave

• Employee discounts on cell phone service, groceries, car purchases and more

• Day and night shifts available

If you are interested in applying, click here.