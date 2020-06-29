FedEx Ground to hire 320 employees in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After experiencing a surge in package volume during the COVID-19 Pandemic, FedEx says they are looking to hire 320 new team members.
FedEx Ground is looking for interested candidates that are at least 18-years-old.
Position benefits include:
Competitive wages dependent on shift; currently offering additional pay for weekend work
• Wide range of benefits after a minimum threshold of service, including medical, dental and vision coverage, paid time off, holiday pay and tuition reimbursement
• Tuition assistance
• Paid parental leave
• Employee discounts on cell phone service, groceries, car purchases and more
• Day and night shifts available
