FedEx Express experiencing ‘substantial delays’ due to winter weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) – FedEx Express has announced it is experiencing substantial delays at the Memphis hub due to winter weather.

The delivery service says there is potential for package deliveries to be delayed across the United State; the company has set a delivery commitment of Feb. 17.

“FedEx is committed to provide service to the best of our ability. Please continue to check fedex.com for updates,” FedEx said in a statement.

Customers can continue to check the status of their shipments on FedEx’s website or with FedEx Service Alerts. Customers can also stay up to date by subscribing to service disruption email notifications here.

Operations to other FedEx operating companies may vary due to local weather conditions.

The Money-Back Guarantee is in the middle of an ongoing suspension at this time due to the increase in U.S. e-commerce and other effects from the COVID-19 pandemic.