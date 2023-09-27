NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Time is running out for congress to stop a government shutdown. If lawmakers don’t reach a deal this weekend, Middle Tennessee could be impacted by everything from food assistance to air travel.

As Congress works to agree on a spending plan, if there’s no deal by the Oct. 1 deadline, TSA agents and air traffic controllers at Nashville International Airport would likely go unpaid, which could lead to flight delays.

Federally funded programs and resources could be heavily impacted as well; this includes the National Park Service.

In Murfreesboro, Stones River Battlefield could potentially close.

Food assistance programs for people who fall in the low-income category could also be in jeopardy. A shutdown could mean reimbursements to Meals On Wheels would be delayed. SNAP, which provides food assistance to 12% of Tennesseans, has funding through October.

Another food program for women, infants, and children, known as WIC, relies on federal money.

“Here in Davidson County, we serve almost 21,000 individuals; pregnant women, infants, and children under the age of five, and our operational budget is around 5 million each year,” said Lauren Cromer, the director of the Davidson County WIC program.

Davidson County has extra funding to keep the WIC program running if the government shuts down.

“We want our families to know to continue using those benefits that are loaded on their WIC cards, to continue coming to appointments to get more benefits, and visit with a nutritionist as well as our vendors who accept WIC,” said Cromer. “We want them to know that they can continue accepting those WIC cards and not worry that transactions won’t go through. We’re going to have faith that we’ll get this resolved before it impacts our families.”