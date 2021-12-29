KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday night’s severe weather is bringing a sense of fear among people living in Kingston Springs. Since an EF2 tornado damaged and destroyed homes in the area, some people are worried about future storms.

“I’m very nervous with the thought of another storm hitting our area,” resident Brandee Weidenburner said.

Weidenburner’s home was almost leveled and left without a roof. The family dog ended up alerting them of the storm.

“Bailey opened our bedroom door, jumped in the bed and started shaking,” Weidenburner said. “I grabbed my grandbaby, husband and we went right down into the basement.”

The basement is concrete and protected them from the storm. When they went back up, they saw their home nearly destroyed.

Similar stories were told across the town. Many people now have to make a decision on whether or not their homes can be fixed.

Many people are staying alert and closely monitoring Wednesday night’s storm.

Down the hill from Weidenburner, is the Hinton family. They were out of town when the tornado went through the town.

When they arrived home, they said they were in relief that only trees were uprooted and slight damage was done to their roof. Their home is a log cabin that was built in the 1940s.

For up-to-date weather, please download the WKRN News 2 Weather app.