NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man believed to be responsible for at least eight bank robberies in Tennessee and Alabama.

According to the FBI, the most recent robbery happened on February 9 at a Citizens Bank in Elkmont, Alabama.

The suspect is bald and is believed to be between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10 and weighs between 160 and 190 pounds.

The FBI believes he was involved in the following bank robberies:

December 6, 2021, First Horizon Bank, 324 N. Cedar Bluff Road in Knoxville

December 13, 2021, First Horizon Bank, 154 Cason Lane in Murfreesboro (formerly First Tennessee Bank)

December 17, 2021, First Citizens Bank, 100 S. Campbell Station Road in Knoxville

January 7, 2022, Fifth Third Bank, 2437 Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro

January 10, 2022, First Horizon Bank, 11865 Parkside Drive in Knoxville

January 21, 2022, Fifth Third Bank, 525 Donelson Pike in Nashville

February 2, 2022, Renasant Bank, 4422 Lebanon Pike in Nashville

February 7, 2022, Citizens Bank, 25530 AL-127 in Elkmont, Alabama

(Attempted bank robbery) February 7, 2022, Regions Bank, 1101 E US Highway 72 in Athens, Alabama

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Nashville Resident Agency at 615-232-7500, the FBI Knoxville Field Office at 865-544-0751, or the FBI Birmingham Field Office at 205-326-6166. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.