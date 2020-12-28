FBI releases new picture of Nashville bombing suspect Anthony Warner

The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Memphis has released a new picture of Nashville bombing suspect Anthony Quinn Warner. PHOTO: FBI Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Memphis has released a new picture of Nashville bombing suspect Anthony Quinn Warner.

Warner owned the RV used in the Christmas morning explosion that injured three people and damaged more than 40 businesses and restaurants downtown.

Authorities have used DNA to confirm Warner was killed in the explosion. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Monday they were still working on identifying a motive and Warner’s mother was cooperating with investigators.

Officials are interested in speaking with anyone who knew Warner. Anyone with information is asked to call Call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips online.