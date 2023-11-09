FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help finding a wanted fugitive who is accused of repeatedly raping a 9-year-old girl.

According to the FBI Memphis Field Office, based in Nashville, investigators have been looking for 55-year-old Eleuterio Suarez for nearly a decade following the alleged crimes, which are believed to have happened in 2011 in Franklin.

The Circuit Court for Williamson County in Franklin issued an arrest warrant for Suarez in December 2014, after he was charged with five counts of rape of child, three counts of aggravated sexual battery, and solicitation to commit rape of child.

Eleuterio Suarez (Courtesy: FBI)

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Suarez on September 24, 2015, in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Officials said Suarez is around 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He speaks both English and Spanish and his last known occupation was as a taxi driver. Investigators believe he may have been in Mexico in 2016.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Memphis Field Office at 901-747-4300 or the FBI Nashville Resident Agency at 615-232-7500. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.