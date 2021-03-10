FBI criminal complaint reveals new details on Middle Tennessee man arrested for role in Capitol riots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A criminal complaint revealed new details about a Middle Tennessee man accused of being involved in the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Ronnie B. Presley is from Sumner County and was arrested in Old Hickory just days ago.

According to a criminal complaint, FBI agents found video of him on social media from the ritos on January 6th. They say he verbally identified himself as “Ronnie Presley” and investigators were able to find a match for his Facebook page.

In one video posted online, the FBI said Presley stated, “I stand on the top step of the Capitol.” “Yeah. I can hear you. Do you see me? I am on the top step of the (expletive) Capitol!”

In one posted image, agents said Presley was among a group of people in front of a Capitol doorway with a broken window. In the image, the FBI said Presley was seen grabbing the top portion of a U.S. capitol police officer’s riot shield.

He’s facing a number of charges and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Friday.

Presley is one of nine people arrested in Tennessee in connection with the riots.

Eric Munchel, known as “Zip Tie Guy,” was taken into custody in Nashville on Jan. 12 and his mother, Lisa Eisenhart was arrested days later.

Other arrests include Matthew Bledsoe in the Memphis area, Blake Austin Reed in Nashville, Bryan Wayne Ivey in Cookeville and Joseph Lino Padilla in East Tennessee.

Eric Chase Torrens and Jack Jesse Griffith, known as Juan Bibiano, were both taken into custody by FBI agents in Gallatin.