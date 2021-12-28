NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — FBI agents say they are seeing more and more violence on commercial flights and are now pushing for prosecution against those who break the law.

“It’s definitely an uptick in this sort of alleged crime,” said Matthew Foster, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Memphis field office based in Nashville. “We are definitely getting more and more reports of violence or disruption or interference with flight crews across the country, and Nashville International Airport has not been an exception obviously.”

One incident occurred on November 27th. FBI agents say 43-year old Amanda Henry of Lebanon boarded a Spirit Airlines flight in Fort Lauderdale en route to Nashville. Witnesses say she appeared intoxicated and made lewd sexual advances toward other passengers. Witnesses also noticed Henry vaping on the flight and not wearing her mask.

When flight attendants were forced to move the suspect, Henry reportedly pulled one attendant’s hair and punched the other.

“People can have a bad day on an aircraft for any number of reasons,” said Foster. “It doesn’t matter what the reason is. It’s not going to be a ticket when you get to the gate. It’s not going to be a stern talking to from a flight attendant. It’s going to be federal charges and you’re going to get hammered with federal charges when you do this stuff because it’s got to stop.”

Henry now faces federal charges of public intoxication and interference with flight crew members and attendants.

“You hear this every time you take a flight. And they say: we are here for your comfort, but we are really hear for your safety. And people think well — you’re here to get me coffee,” said Kevin Sharp, a former Federal US District Court Judge. “No! They really are there for your safety. So to physically assault a flight attendant becomes a fairly serious event. It’s not just someone being drunk on a plane.”

Henry’s charges carry a punishment of up to 20 years in prison. But, Sharp says Henry will likely serve less than a year.

“Is this someone who has a history of criminal activity? Assuming she does not and this was an isolated incident…that’s probably a 4-6 month guideline,” said Sharp. “A judge will look at a lot of different factors. Was there alcohol involved? Was their mental health issues? Is this the first incident?”

The message is simple: when you get on a plane, follow the rules and act accordingly. If you don’t, the FBI will likely be heading your way.