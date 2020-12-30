FBI announces services available for downtown Nashville bombing victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation held a meeting Tuesday evening to announce services available for victims following the downtown Nashville bombing.
Victim witness coordinators will be available to help victims impacted by the explosion. They will be available for a variety of services, such as finding housing and filing insurance claims.
Officials have been working around the clock to investigate and slowly re-open the downtown explosion scene on 2nd Avenue. The United Way of Greater Nashville activated funds Tuesday to help victims impacted by the explosion.
The FBI is still looking to speak with anyone who knew 63-year-old bombing suspect Anthony Quinn Warner.
According to the Associated Press, days before the explosion Warner told a neighbor that “Nashville and the world is never going to forget me.”
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into the downtown Nashville explosion. Anyone with information should call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip by clicking here.