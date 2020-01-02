Father wakes up daughter before escaping house fire Thursday morning

1  of  2
Local News
Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Murfreesboro man and his daughter were unharmed after escaping a serious house fire Thursday morning.

According to Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue, a man was in his home at the 2300 block of Centertree Drive when he smelled smoke. He then discovered large flames in another room in his home.

Officials say he woke up his daughter before both of them escaped from the home unharmed.

Fire crews distinguished the fire in the garage and the attic. The home sustained serious damage, officials said.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

