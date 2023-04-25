TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The father of a 5-month-old baby who briefly went missing from Trousdale County over the weekend has been released from custody without being charged.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued an AMBER Alert for 5-month-old Avah Richmond at 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 23.

Then, just after 7:30 a.m., officials reported that Avah was found safe with her father, 42-year-old Ryan Allen Richmond, in Trousdale County.

According to Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell, Ryan is believed to have taken Avah from her mother after a domestic dispute late Saturday night. Ryan and Avah’s mother reportedly lived separately.

During the dispute, Russell said Ryan allegedly ran over the mother with a vehicle and she was reported dead.

Ryan was taken into custody for questioning. However, in a tweet Tuesday afternoon, the TBI said he was released without being charged.

According to the TBI, the investigation is still active. No other information was immediately released.