Father of girl grabbed downtown speaks out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For one Michigan family, it all began as a fun daytime trip exploring down Broadway in downtown Nashville.

“We thought it may not be so crazy and that the daytime would be the best time to do that and we wanted to take them to the milkshake bar,” said Anthony Crismon.

That fun quickly turned dark.

“I could see she was very distraught and my daughter is not one to get upset like that over nothing,” said Crismon.

Crismon was walking with his family near Broadway and Third Avenue when he said out of the blue, 38-year-old Eric Craig put his hands on his 14-year-old daughter.

“Grabbed her and turned her around and almost nose to nose with her,” said Crismon. “He said ‘You got a nice piece of a** or you would be a nice piece of a**.'”

Crismon said he automatically went into protection mode, separating the suspect and his daughter, demanding answers.

“He said, ‘I didn’t say anything.’ I said, ‘You’re a liar – she wouldn’t be crying right now unless you had said something to her.’ I said, ‘You need to get the heck out of here’ and he kind of squared up with me like he wanted to fight,” said Crismon.

Craig then took off running.

Crismon quickly learned from an off-duty officer that Craig did the same thing to multiple women that day.

“As a father, that’s your worst fear when have daughters or even sons with all this human trafficking going on and sex trafficking going on,” said Crismon. “That’s when I decided something needed to be done and I chased the guy down.”

Crismon pinned Craig down until Metro Police came.

Crismon said it’s a tough lesson for his daughter that could’ve turned out so much worse.

He said he hopes by sharing his story, Craig won’t get the chance to strike again.

“God forbid it happens, but if it does, she needs to scream get away from me and try to remove herself from the situation and find a policeman a soon as possible,” said Craig. “And she understands that now.”

Craig was arrested and booked into the Metro Jail Sunday, charged with assault.