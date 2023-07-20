WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been convicted of multiple charges in Wilson County more than two years after he allegedly fell on top of his infant daughter while under the influence of fentanyl, which led to her death.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, officers and first responders responded to the Travel Inn along Murfreesboro Road on April 3, 2021.

When they arrived at the scene, police said the found Jesse Wayne Craddock and a 4-month-old girl, both unresponsive. After CPR was performed on the infant, both individuals were reportedly brought to Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead.

Authorities said the infant had been left in the care of her father, Craddock, while her mother was at work. Based on evidence gathered during the investigation and the autopsy, officials determined the baby died from asphyxiation.

Jesse Wayne Craddock (Source: Lebanon Police Department)

Following a four-day trial, police announced on Thursday, July 20 that a Wilson County jury found Craddock guilty of felony first-degree murder, aggravated child neglect, and simple possession of fentanyl.

“The Lebanon Police Department is pleased with the verdict that was handed down today and we appreciate ALL agencies that assisted us in achieving this verdict,” the department posted on Facebook.

According to authorities, Craddock is set to be sentenced in November.