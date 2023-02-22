NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Since losing his daughter Hannah in 2016, Stephen Eimers has made it his life mission to make sure guardrails are installed properly.

Over the last several months, he says he’s gone across Tennessee and found problems like missing bolts, cable anchors, and even backward and upside-down guardrails, all documented on his YouTube page.

“You don’t want to be where I’m at, you do not want to be the parent of a dead child,” Eimers said. “These are safety devices where one improperly installed bolt, one missing cable can kill you.”

Wednesday, he sat down with Senator Becky Massey at the Capitol, asking for TDOT to perform on-foot inspections of all guardrails across the state.

“Not driving by at 60 miles an hour but getting out, walking the rails like I’ve done,” Eimers said.

Massey previously sponsored legislation that adds new requirements for guardrail testing in Hannah’s name.

“He’s been doing a lot of visual inspections of the guardrails and still finding some faulty things in multiple states,” Massey said.

Eimers says his request for on-foot inspections might sound like a big ask but said it could mean the difference between life and death.

“We have got to value life to the point where we worry about every nut and bolt in these guardrails,” Eimers said.

News 2 reached out to TDOT to ask for their response, and received the following statement:

“Safety is a top priority for the department. We are happy to look into the situation and learn more about these concerns that have been raised.” – Rebekah Hammonds, Region 3 Community Relations Officer