PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WKRN) — A father of a 7-year-old boy detained an alleged “Peeping Tom” in a Cheatham County bathroom until law officers were able to arrive.

It happened Friday evening in Pleasant View in a convenience store bathroom. That is where a suspect was accused of watching a little boy use the restroom.

Bodycam video from the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Department shows the moment that deputies raced into the restroom.

The call initially came out as an armed man preventing another man from leaving a convenience store restroom.

When deputies arrived, they find that father blocking the exit.

Standing beside the far wall was the suspect, Brian Nicklas.

The 7-year-old’s father told deputies, “I made sure he stood in that corner where he was at. I told him he wasn’t leaving. He tried to leave, and I said, ‘No, you ain’t going nowhere but to jail.”

According to the child’s father, he and his son were using the restroom. That’s when the father claims the man came to a urinal next to the 7-year-old boy, and then blatantly peeked over the partition between the urinals to watch the little boy urinate.

When questioned about this by deputies, 42-year-old Brian Nicklas admitted it happened.

Nicklas: “He’s right, I was. I did actually peek at his, his boy.”

Deputy: “You peeked at him?”

Nicklas: Yeah, is that actually illegal?”

The boy’s father told investigators he was armed but he never pulled his pistol.

Father: “I told him, I said, ‘Look I got a weapon, this guy’s not leaving.’ I said, ‘I have not unholstered it yet but if he tries to leave, I will.'”

Deputies asked Nicklas why he did it.

Deputy: “Like why?”

Nicklas: “I don’t think any reason would cut it anyway.”

Deputies asked the father if he wanted to prosecute.

Father: “Yeah, I want his ass in jail!”

With that, the deputies handcuffed Nicklas and escorted him to a waiting squad car.

Nicklas was charged with observation without consent, which is a misdemeanor.

According to Cheatham County Jail administrators, Nicklas has ties to Clarksville and Madison in Davidson County. A cursory check showed no prior arrest history in either Cheatham County or Metro.

He’s due back in court on May 24. He is out of jail on a $50,000 bond.