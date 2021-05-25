Father credits 3-year-old for saving family from South Nashville fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than a dozen families were displaced after a massive fire damaged part of Brentwood Oaks Apartments in South Nashville Monday evening. At least 18 units were destroyed.

Still smoldering, charred, and waterlogged, the remanences of people’s lives can be seen burnt and broken.



“When I came here it was massive,” said Mohammad Ali, a resident who lost everything.

Ali was at work but rushed to the complex when he received news his home was consumed by flames that could be seen for miles.



“I was about to cry when I got here, you know? I started thinking about my kids and my wife,” Ali said.



His wife and four children, ages 2 to 10, were all inside a now unrecognizable section of the building.



“It’s gone,” said Ali while shaking his head.

He credits his vivacious 3-year-old daughter Madina for taking charge.

“She woke them up. My baby girl saved the family.”



The Alis are staying with his brother, but for others, an American Red Cross representative said the organization is offering assistance.



“Our biggest concern for us right now is making sure that their immediate needs are met, that they have food and that they have shelter.”

Fire crews tended to hotspots more than 17 hours later and began removing people’s personal belongings.



“I can’t describe what I feel right now,” said Ali, “But, I’m happy. I’m safe. My family is safe. That’s what I care about.”



If you or someone you know needs assistance, the American Red Cross can be reached at 615-250-4300.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

